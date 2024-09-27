Dolphins Have Plan for Titans QB Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans lead the NFL in the two statistics you don't want to be in first place for.
Through three weeks, the Titans have the most losses (3) tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, but they also have the most turnovers (8), with no team even at six. Quarterback Will Levis is certainly part of the reason why the team leads the league in giveaways, throwing five interceptions and coughing up three fumbles.
That has assembled the strategy for the Miami Dolphins defense as they prepare to play the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 4.
“We’re going to do everything we can to rattle this quarterback," Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said via Palm Beach Post reporter Joe Schad.
Levis has been rattled throughout the first three weeks of the season. The biggest reason behind that has been the fact that the offensive line hasn't given him enough time in the pocket. Nearly every turnover so far can be traced to that, and if he had a little more time to throw the football, perhaps he wouldn't be making the same mistakes over and over again.
This means that Weaver is going to dial up a lot of blitzes against the Titans in hopes of getting to the quarterback.
Levis was sacked eight times in the Titans' loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, which is more than what the Dolphins have had throughout the entire season so far.
The Dolphins are also dealing with quarterback injuries, so their defense knows that it needs to step up in order to grab a win at home. The more the defense rattles Levis and forces him into rookie mistakes, the more likely the Dolphins are to beat the Titans on Monday Night Football.
