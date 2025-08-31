Could Titans Trade For Another WR?
The Tennessee Titans currently have six wide receivers on their roster going into the season.
Many expected the Titans to bring aboard at least seven, so it was a surprise to see only six on the 53-man roster. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton suggests the Titans should make a trade with the Green Bay Packers for veteran wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
"With a decent trade offer, Tennessee can attempt to pluck a solid No. 2 wideout from Green Bay's crowded pass-catching group," Moton wrote.
"The Packers can go four deep at wideout with Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks and Doubs. Christian Watson will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, but general manager Brian Gutekunst believes the 26-year-old will be "champing at the bit" to return after four weeks.
"When Watson is back on the field, Doubs, who, according to SI.com's Bill Huber, was frustrated with his role last season, could be expendable for the right compensation. The 25-year-old has a manageable $3.6 million cap number in the final term of his rookie deal.
"If the Titans look for more help in the passing game, they should make their first call to the Packers, who have a loaded receiver unit."
The Titans have Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson in the starting lineup with rookies Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and second-year pro Bryce Oliver serving as backups. Doubs would give the team some depth, but it's unnecessary for the Titans to bring him on.
Doubs could make the Titans offense better, but there's no guarantee of that happening. The 25-year-old caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns for the Packers in the 2024 season.
Adding Doubs could mean fewer snaps for somebody else and that could come at the expense of a rookie like Dike or Ayomanor. If that ends up being the case, it isn't worth it for the Titans to make that kind of trade. Tennessee needs to give some playing time to its rookies to figure out if the team needs to dip back into the receiver class for the 2026 NFL Draft.
