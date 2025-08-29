Titans Projected to Land Elite WR for Cam Ward
In 2024, the Tennessee Titans finished 3-14 and received the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They used that pick to select their franchise quarterback, Cam Ward, and while they're expected to improve in year two under Brian Callahan, they're still likely going to find themselves with a top-10 pick.
There are a lot of different directions the Titans could go in next year's draft. They could bolster their offensive line, try to improve their defense or get Cam Ward a new offensive weapon. In CBS Sports' latest mock draft, they believe the Titans will take the best receiver in the draft, Jordyn Tyson, to help their young quarterback.
Tyson began his college career at Colorado, where he caught 22 passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman. Unfortunately, his freshman year was cut short after he tore his ACL late in the season.
Shortly after his freshman season, Tyson entered the transfer portal and committed to Arizona State. He would miss the entire 2023 season while recovering from his ACL tear, but returned to the field in 2024, where he exploded onto the scene, catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a huge reason why Arizona State made the College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history, but unfortunately, injuries struck again.
Tyson suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in the Sun Devils' regular season finale against Arizona. He did not get to play in Arizona State's first ever CFP game, but he will be back for the 2025 season.
Tyson is 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, and would likely become the Titans' WR1 sooner rather than later. He's a deep play threat, but is also someone who can come over the middle and make catches in traffic. He and Calvin Ridley would give Ward and very strong 1-2 combo that would put a ton of pressure on opposing secondaries.
Right now, Tyson seems to be the consensus WR1 in the 2026 NFL Draft, but guys like Makai Lemon (USC), Carnell Tate (Ohio State), Eric Singleton (Auburn) and others could find themselves in contention for that title come April.
Drafting a young, explosive wide receiver for their young quarterback seems like a no-brainer for the Titans. Ridley's great, but they need a game-breaking wideout, and that's exactly what Tyson can become if he reaches his full potential.
