Could Titans Trade Sleeper WR to 49ers?
The Tennessee Titans are a team with trade rumors swirling around them right now. Quite a few players on the roster are being talked about as potential trade candidates.
Of course, at the wide receiver position, DeAndre Hopkins is one of the biggest names that could be available. They also have another wide receiver who could be of interest to contenders that need some help.
Tyler Boyd was signed in free agency this offseason. If the Titans would rather hold onto Hopkins, trading Boyd could make a lot of sense for them.
Justin Melo of Music City Miracles took a look at a list of Tennessee plaeyrs who should be available at the NFL trade deadline. Boyd was on the list and Melo suggested that the San Francisco 49ers could be a potential trade partner.
"The Titans probably shouldn’t move both Hopkins and Tyler Boyd as they continue learning if Will Levis is a franchise quarterback. If Hopkins doesn’t garner the expected interest, perhaps Boyd is the alternative. The veteran is on an expiring contract and currently leads the Titans in receptions (18)," Melo wrote.
If he is made available, the 49ers would make perfect sense as a trade suitor. They could use some help at the wide receiver position.
To begin the year, the position was a strength for San Francisco. However, they ended up losing Brandon Aiyuk for the season this past week due to a torn ACL. Deebo Samuel was also hospitalized due to pneumonia and fluid in his lungs.
Making a move for Boyd could help them replace Aiyuk for the rest of the 2024 campaign.
So far this season in six games with the Titans, Boyd has caught 18 passes for 170 yards. He hasn't caught a touchdown yet.
Those numbers are solid, especially considering how bad the offense as a whole has struggled. Will Levis has had a rough go of it in his second NFL season and now he's dealing with a shoulder injury that could force him out for some time. He ended up missing Week 7 because of it.
Things simply haven't gone as planned for Tennessee. With a 1-5 record at this point in the season, becoming a seller would make an awful lot of sense.
All of that being said, Boyd is a name to keep a very close eye on as the trade deadline draws closer. If he's made available, it would not be surprising to see the 49ers show interest.
