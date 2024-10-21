It's Time for the Titans to Trade Some Talent
The Tennessee Titans are without a doubt going to be an interesting team to watch over the next couple of weeks. After losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, they are just 1-5 and are one of the worst teams in football.
With that in mind, there seems to be a very good chance that the Titans will consider trading off some of their talent before the NFL trade deadline on November 5th.
Honestly, at this point, as tough of a decision as it is to become a seller, Tennessee needs to start trading some player.
There are a few players in particular that look like potential trade candidates. Jeffery Simmons, DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and possibly even a player like Tyjae Spears could be options to move.
Looking ahead to the future, the Titans are nothing close to being a contender right now. When it comes to players that don't fit the team's long-term plans, they need to move on and get value for them.
Specifically, Hopkins would be a player that should be moved. There is a chance that he could simply re-sign with Tennessee, as he has been vocal about enjoying his time with the franchise. However, he's 32 years old and will not be a piece that helps the Titans get back to Super Bowl contention.
A big question that will need to be answered comes at the quarterback position. Is Will Levis the quarterback of the future for the team? He certainly has looked the part this season.
That question will need to be answered by the end of this season.
As for the rest of the potential trade candidates, Simmons could be a piece that Tennessee builds their defense around. Ridley could be a top target for the next few years for whoever ends up being the quarterback. Spears is a talented backup running back.
Outside of the big names, there are other players to keep an eye on as well. The Titans have no shortage of players that they could look to move for draft capital.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see what moves the Titans end up making. It would be very surprising to see them stand pat at the deadline.
Expect to continue hearing rumors and speculation about the team in the coming days. For Tennessee, the serious trade talks should begin now.
