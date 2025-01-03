Deion Sanders Shuts Down Titans Rumor
Deion Sanders isn't wasting time shutting down social media buzz as an offseason of change for the Colorado Buffaloes begins. And he's starting with the Tennessee Titans.
The celebrity head coach took to X (Twitter) recently and went out of his way to call out a troll account for attempting to spread false information about his son and Colorado quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. One comedy troll account that has gone viral for fake tweets caught the attention of Coach Prime, who made sure to set the record straight.
The X account stated that Shedeur won't play for the Tennessee Titans or Cleveland Browns. Deion then reacted to the tweet with a "Cap" emoji, a simple way of calling it a lie. It's unclear if Sanders knew he was interacting with a troll account or not.
There's been some speculation that Shedeur could try to force his way to a specific team in the 2025 NFL Draft but it appears that won't be the case. He's set to be one of the top picks in April's draft, and the Titans could certainly be a team to watch given their struggles at quarterback this season with Will Levis.
Sanders finished his two seasons at Colorado having completed 651 of 907 passes for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions along with eight rushing scores. The Buffaloes ended the year 9-4 after a 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
Both Sanders and his Heisman Trophy-winning teammate Travis Hunter could be among the first players to be selected in the draft. Hunter might very well go No. 1 overall, and the Titans have a chance at being the first team with a chance to select him. Tennessee (3-13) could still secure the top pick in Week 18 with a loss to the Houston Texans and wins by the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants in the most straightforward scenario.
