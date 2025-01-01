Are Titans NFL's Worst Team?
The Tennessee Titans are one of just four teams that have won only three games this season, putting them in line to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There has been a lot of futility in the NFL's basement, and the Titans have always hovered around it, but with just one week to go, have they been the worst team in the league this season?
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr thinks so, placing the Titans dead last in his latest NFL power rankings after the team's Week 17 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While the Titans haven't cut their quarterback like the New York Giants did with Daniel Jones, or saw Deshaun Watson go down early in the year like the Cleveland Browns, they haven't been immune to signal caller struggles.
Will Levis has underperformed and he's been injured, but the Titans did beat the New England Patriots, who control their destiny for the No. 1 pick if they lose on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills.
Whether the Titans are the absolute worst or just second or third from the bottom of the rankings, they certainly aren't where they want to be.
This means that the Titans have to make numerous changes to the personnel on the field, coaching staff and front office. It won't be easy to flip the script, but the Titans are nowhere near close to getting back to relevancy.
Be prepared for a long and transformative offseason in Nashville that will see many people exit and enter the building.
Before the offseason begins, the Titans have one final regular season game as they take on the Houston Texans in Week 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT on Sunday inside Nissan Stadium.
