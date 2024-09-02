Derrick Henry Sends Message to Titans RB
Even as he embarks on his new journey with the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry still keeps in touch with his former Tennessee Titans teammates.
The star ball-carrier reached out to Titans running back Julius Chestnut after Tennessee's 53-man roster was announced Tuesday to send his good wishes to the player he called his teammate for two seasons.
"Yeah, he told me congratulations," Chestnut said, per Titans.com reporter Jim Wyatt. "That's big bro."
Chestnut has had to battle for his spot on the team for three straight seasons after the Titans him as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He played three years at the FCS level for Sacred Heart but has since become a key depth piece in the Tennessee backfield.
Was Chestnut nervous he wouldn't make the roster?
"Absolutely," he said. "I'm dealing with the same thing every year, coming here and trying to compete for a job. Going on Year 3 now, it was very exciting."
In three games this preseason, Chestnut posted 22 carries for 78 yards. In Tennessee's second exhibition game against the Seattle Seahawks, he finished with a team-high in rush attempts (13) and rush yards (45).
Chestnut has played in nine games during his NFL career. He appeared in three contests last season but didn't record a touch on offense. In 2022, he tallied nine carries for 12 yards and three catches for 41 yards, which was highlighted by a 33-yard catch in a Week 17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He also returned 10 kickoffs that season for 215 yards.
Despite that being Chestnut's best season statistically, the Titans finished the year on a very sour note. The team ended the 2022 campaign on a seven-game losing streak after starting out 7-3.
Now in the first season under coach Brian Callahan, Chestnut and the Titans will be looking to turn things around, starting with the Week 1 matchup in Chicago on Sunday.
