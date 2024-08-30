Titans RB Named Bounce Back Candidate
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard ran for over 1,000 yards last year, but he didn't fulfill all of his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys.
After rushing for over five yards per carry in 2022, that number shrunk to just four yards per carry in 2023.
That's why America's Team let Pollard walk in free agency, allowing the Titans to bring in Pollard, who calls nearby Memphis his home.
ESPN writer Dan Graziano believes the Titans present a positive situation for Pollard as Derrick Henry's replacement and that he could shine in his new role.
"Pollard is one year further removed from his 2022 season-ending ankle injury, which can only help. The Titans signed him on the first day of free agency to a fairly substantial contract (for a running back, anyway) at three years and $24 million. Yes, they have Tyjae Spears in the backfield as well, but I'm not sure they view Spears as ready to take over the lead role all by himself," Graziano writes.
The Titans are fans of Spears, and as a young running back, he should certainly get some run this season. However, Pollard should be expected to carry a majority of the load in Tennessee.
"I doubt Pollard ends up with twice as many touches as Spears, the way Derrick Henry did last season," Graziano writes. "But I also expect this team to lean fairly heavily on the backs as both runners and pass catchers while it brings Will Levis along at quarterback. And Tennessee seems to view Pollard's experience as a differentiating factor between him and Spears, who is in Year 2. Pollard -- who went over 1,000 rushing yards for a second straight year last season -- is my bet to be the lead back in Tennessee."
Pollard doesn't have to be the next Henry or need a specific statistic to prove his worth. He just needs to be a reliable veteran that can help the offense wherever it needs whether it's veteran leadership, a pass-catcher out of the backfield or a ground-and-pound runner. If he can be that Swiss army knife for the Titans, he can excel for his new team.
