Lions Release Former Titans DB
The Tennessee Titans moved on from veteran safety Jamal Adams earlier this season. After they chose to release him, Adams finally found a new home with the Detroit Lions.
Landing with the Lions was a prime destination. Detroit is one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the league. There was hope that he would be able to jumpstart his career on a top-tier contender. However, his time with the Lions did not last long.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Detroit has decided to release Adams ahead of Week 18 action.
Adams ended up playing in two games with the Lions. He recorded three total tackles.
During his three-game stint earlier this season with the Titans, Adams ended up with four tackles.
At this point in time, there is legitimate reason to ask if Adams' NFL career has come to an end. He can't stick with a team and when he does play he hasn't made an impact.
Heading into the offseason, assuming he doesn't get picked up by another team, Adams will be 29 years old. He will turn 30 next October. All signs have pointed to him losing steam as injuries have derailed his career from being the former superstar that he once was.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Adams. For now, his outlook does not look great.
All of that being said, there are plenty of teams that will look for safety depth in the offseason. Adams could end up getting one more chance to prove that he can still play at an NFL level.
Unfortunately for him, Adams will not be part of Detroit's hopeful Super Bowl run. Being released just ahead of the playoffs has to be a tough pill to swallow for him.
