Titans Deemed Destination for Superstar WR
The Tennessee Titans went on a free-agent spending spree last offseason, and a big chunk of that money went to wide receivers. The Titans bagged both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd on the open market, giving them an impressive receiver trio that also included DeAndre Hopkins.
However, it didn't exactly work out for Tennessee. Hopkins was traded before the deadline, Ridley had a rather rough first half and Boyd has mostly been a non-factor.
The good news is that Ridley has picked it up down the stretch, so if the Titans can add another big-name wide out in free agency this coming March, they would have a pretty solid tandem.
That's why Alex Ballentine has linked Tennessee to Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin.
"Giving Calvin Ridley a running mate who can dominate secondaries is going to be crucial for whoever is the quarterback next season," Ballentine wrote. "That means the Titans might need to get aggressive and overspend on a receiver in the offseason. Chris Godwin's market will be interesting, as he's a 29-year-old coming off a dislocated ankle that has cost him half the season. The Titans might be able to take advantage and come in with an offer that would be hard to match."
Godwin had logged 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns through seven games before going down with the season-ending injury.
The Penn State product has long been one of the most underrated pass-catchers in football, as he has posted four 1,000-yard campaigns since entering the NFL in 2017. He had also registered three straight such seasons heading into 2024 and probably would have made it four in a row had it not been for the ankle injury.
The Titans are slated to have nice cap space going into the offseason, so they may certainly want to try their hand at adding Godwin.
