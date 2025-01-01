How Titans Can Get No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are one game away from the end of what has been a miserable season for the franchise. However, their woes could lead to a bright future in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Going into Week 18, the Titans have the No. 2 overall pick. If they lose their season finale against the AFC South rival Houston Texans at home, they will have either No. 2 or No. 1.
The way the Titans can get to No. 1 is simple. They have to lose and the New England Patriots have to beat the Buffalo Bills, who will likely rest their starters for majority of the game. The Bills have already clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, which could open the door for the Pats to win the game.
The Titans also have reason and a decent chance to beat the Texans this week. The Texans, like the Bills, are locked into their playoff seed at No. 4. A win and loss trigger the same outcome for the Texans, which could lead them to rest their starters.
The Titans also beat the Texans in Week 12 on the road, and given the rivalry between the two teams, Tennessee isn't just going to roll over and let Houston win.
Will Levis and many others have something to prove, so expect the Titans to go all out on Sunday. It may not lead the No. 1 pick, but it could lead to some momentum as the team trudges into the offseason.
A win would knock the Titans down several spots in the draft order depending on which other three-win teams come out on top and which four-win teams lose.
Kickoff between the Texans and Titans is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT from inside Nissan Stadium.
