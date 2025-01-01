Titans Named Trade Spot for Disgruntled Superstar WR
The Tennessee Titans spent a whole lot of time addressing their receiving corps last offseason, signing both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in free agency.
That gave the Titans a rather fearsome wide receiver room that also included DeAndre Hopkins heading into the 2024 NFL campaign.
It didn't exactly go according to plan, however, as Tennessee traded Hopkins before the deadline, Ridley struggled in the first half and Boyd has mostly been a non-factor.
That means the Titans will absolutely have to pursue other playmaking options this coming offseason, and one such possibility could be New York Jets star Garrett Wilson.
There is speculation that Wilson could ask for at trade in the coming months, as the third-year wide out does not exactly seem enthralled with playing for Aaron Rodgers.
Should the Jets place Wilson on the trade block, there would be no shortage of suitors for the Ohio State product, and Tennessee would absolutely represent a prime landing spot.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has listed the Titans as a potential destination in the event of a Wilson trade and even feels that Wilson represents the best possible solution for the ailing squad.
"Cooking up a deal with the Jets that includes multiple Day 2 picks and even a potential future Day 1 pick in exchange for Wilson looks like the best option," Kay wrote. "Executing such a move would allow the Titans to retain their lofty 2025 draft position, putting them in range to bring in a QB to pair with Wilson."
A tandem of Wilson and Ridley would certainly be impressive, especially considering that Ridley has picked it up a bit during the second half of 2024.
Wilson has hauled in 97 receptions for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns this season and is under team control through 2026.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!