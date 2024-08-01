Dez Bryant Praises Titans WR Treylon Burks
Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant had a lot of good things to say about Tennessee Titans receiver Treylon Burks.
It is only one rep in a training camp practice but with the number of wide receivers the Titans have brought in over the past two off-seasons, Burks is seemingly competing for a spot on this year's roster.
Burks was picked at the number 18 slot in the 2022 draft to be A.J. Brown's replacement after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The measurables lined up perfectly between the two players for it to be a seamless transition from Brown to Burks. Burks is one inch taller and just two pounds lighter than Brown, but the production has yet to come.
In his first two seasons combined as a pro, Burks has yet to amount to 50 receptions, let alone 1,000 yards. He was drafted as a “raw” prospect but with how oversaturated the NFL is with wide receiver talent, there is not much wiggle room to let one grow and develop.
On the bright side, Bryant was an uber-talented receiver that made a name off making tough contested catches and has the same physical traits as Burks. It was just a response tweet, but there is a chance that the door is open for Burks to have Bryant as a potential mentor.
Entering his third season, this is a make-or-break point for Burks. The Titans have tempered the expectations of him being number four on the receiver depth chart, but his size, speed, and athleticism can offer a missing skill set to the offense. If he can stretch the field and make physical catches, he will win the hearts of head coach Brian Callahan and quarterback Will Levis.
Burks has a lot to prove to just make the 53-man roster for this upcoming season, but the coaching philosophy may be the thing that unlocks him. Starting his career with a defensive and run-heavy-oriented coach in Mike Vrabel could have stunted his development. Transitioning from that style of a leader to a coach like Brian Callahan who is a creative offensive mind may set Burks to the star we have yet to see.
