Eight Titans Nominated For Hall of Fame
The Tennessee Titans could see a former player of theirs make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.
Here's a look at the former Titans that could be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2026:
Quarterback Steve McNair
McNair was the team's quarterback when they moved to Tennessee from Houston in 1997. He helped the team reach the Super Bowl and was the league's Most Valuable Player in 2003.
If he is inducted, McNair will receive the honor posthumously as he died from gunshot wounds on July 4, 2009.
Running back Eddie George
The nomination is a birthday gift for George, who turns 52 today. George played in every game for the franchise from 1996-2003, reaching at least 900 rushing yards in every season and 1,000 in all but one.
George currently serves as the head coach of the Bowling Green Falcons.
Running back Chris Johnson
Johnson is best known as "CJ2K" for running for over 2,000 yards in the 2009 NFL season. The accomplishment has only been achieved by Johnson and O.J. Simpson (1973), Eric Dickerson (1984), Barry Sanders (1997), Terrell Davis (1998), Jamal Lewis (2003), Adrian Peterson (2012), Derrick Henry (2020), and Saquon Barkley (2024).
Johnson played with the Titans from 2008-13 before one year with the New York Jets and three with the Arizona Cardinals.
Fullback Lorenzo Neal
Neal, a fourth-round pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, was one of the league's top fullbacks for 15 years. He had a stop with the Titans from 1999-2000, where he was part of the team's Super Bowl run.
Neal made four Pro Bowls throughout his career and was named an All-Pro three times from 2005-07.
Wide receiver Derrick Mason
Mason ranks sixth all-time in receiving yards in Titans history behind Haywood Jeffries, Charley Hennigan, Ken Burrough, Drew Hill and Ernest Givins. He played with Tennessee from 1997-2004.
After leaving the Titans, Mason spent six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before the final year of his career, splitting time with the New York Jets and Houston Texans.
Tight end Delanie Walker
Walker spent the final seven years of his 14-year career with the Titans, making three Pro Bowls in the process from 2015-17.
Defensive lineman Jurrell Casey
Casey spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons with the Titans, racking up 51 sacks during his tenure with the team.
Casey played his final NFL campaign with the Denver Broncos in 2010.
Kicker Gary Anderson
Anderson finished his career with the Titans from 2003-04, but he enjoyed a long career that began all the way back in 1982 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Anderson was with the Steelers until 1994 before two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, a year with the San Francisco 49ers and five campaigns with the Minnesota Vikings.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!