Titans Could Still Pursue David Njoku

With the signing of tight end Daniel Bellinger early on in this year's free agency cycle (accompanied by another subsequent addition at the position in Kylen Granson), the Tennessee Titans seemed to be wrapping things up in that unit specifically. Even with the loss of Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm and company appear to have things more than handled from the outside looking in.

Yet in breaking news, the Titans are set to host former Super Bowl Champion TE Jody Fortson on a visit to Nashville. Ending up with another veteran, seemingly for depth purposes, at the position is one thing; but upon a closer look, Tennessee's move may signal their openness to more TE talent.

If that ends up being the case - given their cap space and general need for playmaking talent on offense - the team may not have to look any further than free agent David Njoku as a potential big grab.

Look No Further Than Njoku

Now, Njoku comes with his own set of worries that could throw any team - including the Titans - off of his case. Chiefly, the TE's veteran status (29) may mean his career is wheeling over the hump and entering "any year now" territory. It's hard to predict when any player will truly fall off, or when they'll retire.

Having dealt with consistent knee, ankle, and wrist issues throughout his career, Njoku is well within worry range for a seasoned playmaker likely to draw a sizable check. Then again, even through his struggles, Njoku has consistently found ways to score the football.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

This past season with the Cleveland Browns (the TE's career-long suitor), Njoku scored four touchdowns in twelve games. He's hit at least that metric in every season since 2020, and in all but two in his entire NFL career.

That kind of consistency, if you can keep it on the field, is the sort that Tennessee has been without in their cumbersome offense as of late.

A Rare Kind of Consistency

Njoku has, up to now, had no smoke in regard to Tennessee; the Titans have made a number of moves at the position and may not be ready to cut a large check there at their current juncture.

But the franchise's interest in continuing to add to that room demands at least a look at perhaps the best target on the market, If he comes at a workable fee, there are no apparent losers in an offensive-fueling move like this one.

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