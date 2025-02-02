ESPN Analyst Pushes Titans, Aaron Rodgers Deal
The Tennessee Titans need a new quarterback. In fact, there is a chance that the franchise could exit the upcoming offseason with two new quarterbacks.
Not only do the Titans want to find a long-term franchise quarterback, they also want to win now. That could lead to the front office considering the idea of drafting a quarterback and doubling down on a win now option as well.
Aaron Rodgers has been a veteran name that Tennessee has been connected to on multiple occasions. While there is no guarantee that he will even be available, the New York Jets' quarterback could end up moving on from his current team and looking for another opportunity.
If that ends up happening, the Titans would be a logical landing spot for him.
ESPN analyst Mina Kimes is the latest to connected Rodgers to Tennessee. She thinks that he could make sense as an option.
Kimes doesn' even think that the Titans will draft a quarterback. She expects them to go all in on a veteran signal caller.
“I don’t think they will draft a quarterback. I do think they’re gonna go the veteran route," Kimes said.
Rodgers received a lot of heat for his 2024 season with the Jets. However, his numbers actually were not bad at all.
In 17 games with New York this season, Rodgers completed 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He may not be the MVP superstar that he once was, but he can still throw the football at a high level.
For a team like Tennessee that needs a huge upgrade, Rodgers could very well end up being the answer.
Should the Jets actually choose to part ways with Rodgers, rumors would run rampant. The Titans would instantly be a top-tier contender to sign him, but there are a few teams around the league who could consider the option as well.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that Tennessee will even have a chance at Rodgers. But, it's an interesting option that is worth keeping a close eye on.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!