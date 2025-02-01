Titans Could Shock NFL With No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, and many are expecting them to target one of the top quarterbacks, either Shedeur Sanders from Colorado or Cam Ward from Miami.
However, that could be a smokescreen, allowing them to go after one of the top defensive players in the draft.
NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm predicts that the Titans will select Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 1 overall pick, shocking the rest of the league.
"I think this Penn State product is either going first or second overall. It really felt like Chad Brinker's "generational talent" comment boiled down to one of two players: Carter or Travis Hunter," Edholm writes.
While Carter may not be garnering the most attention at this point in the pre-draft process, he is certainly one of the best players in this year's class.
Carter recorded 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss this past season at Penn State, proving that he has a knack for getting after the quarterback and living in opponent's backfields.
While pass rusher isn't exactly the biggest need for the Titans going into the draft, the team simply needs to take the best player available, and that could very well be Carter.
Any talent regardless of position will help the Titans, and Carter could become the next cornerstone of the franchise's defense moving forward. With him, Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat as part of the team's front seven, opposing offenses will have fits all game long when they play against the Titans.
Carter will almost certainly be chosen in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
