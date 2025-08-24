ESPN Predicts Titans' 53-Man Roster
All 32 NFL teams must cut their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday afternoon. The Tennessee Titans are just one team who have a lot of big decisions to make. Nobody knows exactly how the roster will shake out, but earlier this week, ESPN gave its 53-man roster prediction for the Titans.
QB - Cam Ward, Brandon Allen
The Titans' first overall pick and projected starter, Cam Ward, is obviously safe, so it really came down to finding the right backup. Trevor Siemian and Brandon Allen both battled it out, but ESPN believes Allen will make the cut.
RB - Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Kalel Mullings, Julius Chestnut
The goal for the Titans was to have Pollard and Spears be their 1-2 punch, but with Spears' injury and his status for the beginning of the season up in the air, ESPN predicts the Titans will keep two more running backs - rookie Kalel Mullings and Julius Chestnut.
WR - Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Bryce Oliver, James Proche II
Titans fans will be sad to see Xavier Restrepo not make the final 53-man roster, but they should still be excited about this unit. Ridley and Lockett will lead the way, but keep an eye on their two fourth-round rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, who could prove to be a big piece of the Titans' offense this year.
TE - Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm, David Martin-Robertson
Okonkwo and Helm will be the Titans' main options at tight end. Both guys can catch passes down the field, but the Titans have really liked what they've seen from Helm as a blocker. ESPN predicts the Titans will keep three tight ends, and they believe the final spot will go to Martin-Robertson.
OL - Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry, Kevin Zeitler, JC Latham, Corey Levin, Jackson Slater, John Ojukwu, Andrew Rupcich, Olisaemeka Udoh
The Titans' starting offensive line should be improved from last year's unit. Latham is moving to RT with Moore at LT, Zeitler and Skoronski will take the guard positions and Lloyd Cushenberry will start at center. If they stay healthy, these five should give Cam Ward some clean pockets to throw from.
DL - Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jeffrey Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat, James Lynch
Simmons, Sweat and Joseph-Day figure to be a massive part of the Titans' defense in 2025. These three guys can swallow up holes in the interior of the defensive line in both the run and pass game. Lynch won't play as big a role, but should be a solid depth piece.
LB - Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell, Cody Barton, James Williams Jr., Cedric Gray, Jihad Ward, Curtis Jacobs
The Titans made three key additions to their linebacker room. Jones, Oladejo and Ward are all big edge rushers who can get after the quarterback. It's hard to see any one of them being a 10+ sack guy, but if they can rotate and keep their legs fresh, they'll be hard to keep at bay all game.
DB - L'Jarius Sneed, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Darrell Baker Jr., Roger McCreary, Marcus Harris, Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Kevin Winston Jr., Mike Brown, Quandre Diggs
Getting Sneed back from injury will prove to be huge for the Titans' cornerback room. He, Brownlee and McCreary should form a solid trio on the outside, while the combination of Hooker, Woods, Diggs and Winston Jr. should give the Titans some strong safety play as well.
Specialists - Joey Slye, Johnny Hekker, Morgan Cox
Not many surprises here. Slye has a massive leg, which he showed off with his 63-yard FG against the Vikings in the Titans' preseason finale. Hekker used to be one of the best punters in the league, but he's still got some in the tank. Cox is a veteran presence who will provide steady play at long snapper.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!