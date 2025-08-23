Titans WR Earns Praise After Preseason Finale
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson is coming into his own after a strong performance in the 23-13 win against the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason finale.
Jefferson caught three passes for 102 yards in the win, including a 65-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Brandon Allen. Jefferson struggled against the Atlanta Falcons, so head coach Brian Callahan was pleased he was able to bounce back against the Vikings.
"It was good for him personally to have (a big game)," Callahan said postgame vis team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"He took a little bit of heat publicly for … not coming down with the (catch vs Atlanta). To see him bounce back, I didn't know he had that kind of speed down the sideline, that was really good to see. Happy for him to put up that performance and let everybody know he is still a good NFL receiver and we're happy to have him."
Jefferson Shines vs. Vikings
Jefferson could have faded into the background with rookie Elic Ayomanor improving, but the veteran appears to still have a strong chance to win a starting job out of training camp.
Having a veteran for Cam Ward to throw to should help the rookie quarterback out tremendously, giving him a reliable target to throw to. Ward is excited about what the future holds between him and Jefferson.
"I think Van had himself a day," Ward said postgame via Wyatt.
"He does that every day in practice. It's all about putting the ball in his hands and letting him make a play. It's something I want to do every time I get the opportunity to. I am excited for Van, and I am happy to have him on my team. I am ready to throw him the ball some more."
While most of Jefferson's yards didn't come from Ward, it's clear that the chemistry between the pair is progressing. That should help the Titans offense a lot going into the regular season, where the unit needs to be better than it was last year.
If Ward and Jefferson continue to click, the Titans shouldn't have an issue with that.
