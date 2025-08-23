All Titans

Titans WR Earns Praise After Preseason Finale

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson finished the preseason in style.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson exits the field after an NFL pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson exits the field after an NFL pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson is coming into his own after a strong performance in the 23-13 win against the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason finale.

Jefferson caught three passes for 102 yards in the win, including a 65-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Brandon Allen. Jefferson struggled against the Atlanta Falcons, so head coach Brian Callahan was pleased he was able to bounce back against the Vikings.

"It was good for him personally to have (a big game)," Callahan said postgame vis team reporter Jim Wyatt.

"He took a little bit of heat publicly for … not coming down with the (catch vs Atlanta). To see him bounce back, I didn't know he had that kind of speed down the sideline, that was really good to see. Happy for him to put up that performance and let everybody know he is still a good NFL receiver and we're happy to have him."

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jefferson Shines vs. Vikings

Jefferson could have faded into the background with rookie Elic Ayomanor improving, but the veteran appears to still have a strong chance to win a starting job out of training camp.

Having a veteran for Cam Ward to throw to should help the rookie quarterback out tremendously, giving him a reliable target to throw to. Ward is excited about what the future holds between him and Jefferson.

"I think Van had himself a day," Ward said postgame via Wyatt.

"He does that every day in practice. It's all about putting the ball in his hands and letting him make a play. It's something I want to do every time I get the opportunity to. I am excited for Van, and I am happy to have him on my team. I am ready to throw him the ball some more."

While most of Jefferson's yards didn't come from Ward, it's clear that the chemistry between the pair is progressing. That should help the Titans offense a lot going into the regular season, where the unit needs to be better than it was last year.

If Ward and Jefferson continue to click, the Titans shouldn't have an issue with that.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News