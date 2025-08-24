Titans Kicker Sets Unofficial Franchise Record
It's been 19 years since the late, great Rob Bironas kicked a 60-yard field goal to push the Tennessee Titans to victory against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts.
Since then, no Titans kicker has nailed a field goal from longer than 60 yards out — until now. Joey Slye connected from 63 yards out in the third quarter in the team's 23-13 preseason win against the Minnesota Vikings.
"That's real range right there," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said of Slye's field goal via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"That was an impressive kick, and I think it hit the net, too. So it had some room to spare on it. That's a weapon – if we can get points on those ranges, that's huge deal for us from a points perspective, so that was really good to see that kind of range show up, that was pretty cool."
Slye Ready For Titans Season
It's been a strong preseason for Slye, who made all four of his field goal attempts and five of his six extra point opportunities.
During the game against the Vikings, Slye also made field goals from 30 and 53 yards out in the fourth quarter to help extend the Titans' lead.
Considering Slye had no competition alongside him in the kicker room during training camp, the Titans should feel very confident in his abilities to shine during the season. Slye has looked every bit of a starting kicker during the preseason and that's one concern the Titans don't need to consider going into the regular season.
While Slye's 63-yard field goal is the longest in Titans franchise history, it won't count in the official record books because it didn't take place during a regular season game. It's unfortunate for Slye, but he'll accept the fact that he can nail these 60-yard field goals with ease.
After Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little nailed a 70-yarder earlier this month, kickers are going to try and flex their range a little more this season and Slye should be right there with the best of them.
