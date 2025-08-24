Titans Coach Evaluates Cam Ward's Preseason
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is going into the regular season with high hopes after a strong performance to end the preseason.
In three preseason games, Ward completed 10 of 19 passes for 145 yards. While he didn't throw any interceptions, he also didn't have any touchdowns, showing a need to improve in that category. Despite the lack of scoring, Ward earned praise from Titans head coach Brian Callahan after the team's 23-13 preseason win against the Minnesota Vikings.
“I think his command’s been outstanding. He doesn’t get rattled. He fights through. We’ve had some long down and distances. He’s made some plays. He’s made some really nice throws. There is just a confidence in his demeanor that I have when he’s in there that nine of this is too big for him. And he really operates calmly, finds completions. And those are the things that we’ve worked on," Callahan said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky.
“He’s going to be able to make the big plays; that’s what he does. And he’s going to be able to move around more when I don’t have the governor on him to not take any hits. I think all of that stuff has been really positive. He’s done really well in his limited showing, and I’m confident in where he’s at.”
Ward's final drive of the preseason was arguably his best yet. He led the Titans on a 13-play, 90-yard drive that spanned over eight minutes, where he connected on 3 of 4 passes to Elic Ayomanor, Van Jefferson and Julius Chestnut.
Callahan also expressed some joy about that part of Ward's performance.
“Exactly what we were hoping to see, led a long drive, he was efficient, he was accurate, we ran the ball well, we complemented all those things, the run and the pass,” Callahan said via Kuharsky. “It was good to have all of those thing in that last experience.”
With two weeks left to go until his official NFL debut, Ward will study his performances during the preseason to get him ready for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.
