Titans May Be Heating Up

A respected NFL Analyst thinks the Tennessee Titans are heating up heading into the 2025 season.

Luke Hubbard

Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan reacts on the bench during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan reacts on the bench during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans finished the 2024 season with a 3-14 record in year one under new Head Coach Brian Callahan. Their performance almost got Callahan fired after one season, but the higher-ups decided to give him one more chance to prove himself.

With the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, plus a slew of other picks, Callahan and the Titans found their quarterback of the future in Cam Ward and added a handful of young players who should make an impact right away.

Ward has received a lot of attention this preseason, and rightfully so, but the Titans as a whole have flown a bit under the radar. However, they've caught the eye of NFL Analyst Kyle Brandt.

"It's a quiet heat up," said Brandt. "They're the Titans. What I mean is, they have this number one pick, what are they going to do? You want to know who's looking good in preseason on the field? Who's looking good on the practice field? It's the Titans.

"I know they're quiet and I almost wish they weren't heating up because I want them to surprise everyone when the season starts," Brandt continued. "I want them to be the cool surprise of this year. If Cam Ward keeps throwing like this and has all the right quotes and all the right stories, like he's mixing it up in training camp, that's not going to happen."

Tennessee Titans, QB, Cam War
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws during the Tennessee Titans first day of training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 23, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans will get an extremely tough test right out the gates. They have to travel to Denver to play the Broncos at 4:00 p.m. EST in Week 1. Sean Payton may be known for his offensive schemes, but the Broncos are projected to have one of the best defenses in the league this year.

Even with a daunting first game, Brandt thinks the Titans have the potential to upset the Broncos and be this year's Week 1 shocker.

"It's a very interesting opener. It's a late window, with a 4:00 p.m. Eastern kickoff in Denver. That is not an easy game," Brandt explained. "That's a hard place to play. That's a very good defense and a very good coach. They have the potential that they could be the 'oh my God' win of week one...I don't want to get ahead of myself, but I like everything that has come up in Tennessee."

Titans fans may not have high expectations for this season. They're still very much in rebuild mode, but Brandt believes they have the talent to surprise some people this year.

