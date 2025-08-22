Titans Rookie TE Catching Coach’s Attention
After drafting their franchise quarterback, Cam Ward, first overall, the Tennessee Titans loaded up on offensive weapons to help ease some growing pains he might face. One of those weapons is former Texas tight end Gunnar Helm.
In 2024, Helm was one of the most prolific tight ends in college football, catching 60 passes for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. If it weren't for this year's tight end class being loaded with guys like Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Mason Taylor, Helm likely would've come off the board much earlier. But the Titans were the beneficiaries of his slide and snagged Helm in the fourth round.
Since arriving in Nashville, Helm has made an impression on the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Nick Holz. During his media session on Wednesday, Holz was asked about Helm's development, and it's safe to say he's been satisfied with the way he's come along.
"Gunnar [Helm] has really done a great job from the standpoint of, he handles everything mentally," said Holz. "Tight end's a really tough position to play because you're so involved in the run game, and you still have all the same pass responsibilities as a receiver.
"If you go back to the Tampa preseason game, that was the first time he really got to block live to the whistle," Holz continued. "You saw down on the goal line that he had some great blocks. He got the one for the [Tony] Pollard touchdown. You watched him kind of cave in that right side. He got buckled a little bit, but his pad level was so good he was able to finish."
During his time at Texas, Helm was a glorified receiver. He was out there as a downfield weapon first, and a blocker second. Now, Tennessee has asked Helm to be much more involved in the run game and in pass protection, and he's answered the bell.
"I'm not saying he wasn't physical at Texas, they just didn't ask him to do some of the same things we're asking," Holz said. "He's really answered the bell of not just being a receiving tight end, but all-encompassing."
Helm will continue to compete with Chig Okonkwo for the TE1 spot. Okonkwo has the leg up in terms of experience, but Helm has been mighty impressive this preseason, hauling in five passes for 64 yards and one touchdown and posting a 90.6 offensive grade in 41 snaps. If he continues to develop as a blocker, he could be the Titans' TE1 in no time.
