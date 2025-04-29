Final Titans 2025 NFL Draft Grades
The Tennessee Titans wrapped up their 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday with a horde of new offensive weapons, as well as potential immediate starters on defense. How did they do as a whole in the eyes of analysts across the NFL landscape? Let's take a look at some grades.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports: B+
"Taking Cam Ward, the definitive QB1 of this class, helps inflate this grade. But I liked what else the Titans did on draft weekend. Oluwafemi Oladejo moved to the edge at UCLA and has intriguing traits to work with. He has long arms and loves to take it to blockers with his strong hands. He still needs to refine his game but he can become a full-time starter earlier than expected. Kevin Winston Jr. is a two-way safety who suffered a knee injury in 2024. He has all the makings of a solid starter on the backend. Then the fourth round was all about adding pass catchers for Ward; Chimere Dike adds a speed element, Gunnar Helm is an efficient receiver who knows how to use his size, and Elic Ayomanor is another receiver who complements the Titans' receiving room nicely."
Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report: A
"Ward may not be a totally finished product. However, he's a terrific high-upside project for head coach Brian Callahan, who landed the Tennessee job after working with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. Tennessee then waited until the 52nd overall pick to make its second selection of the draft—after adding the 52nd and 82nd picks in a trade down with the Seahawks. With that selection, the Titans grabbed UCLA edge-rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo... Incoming players Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Kalel Mullings should help Ward adjust to life in the NFL. The most important thing, though, is that Tennessee got its guy at quarterback."
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: B
"The Titans did invest multiple 2025 picks on pass-catchers — adding speedster Chimere Dike, soft-handed tight end Gunnar Helm and red-zone specialist Elic Ayomanor — to a roster that already has former first-round picks in Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks. If Ward continues his ascent, this might be enough. Of the three rookies, I'm highest on Ayomanor (picked No. 136 overall), who wins with body control and strong hands to steal passes above the rim. I do like the potential of the two defenders selected before the pass-catchers. Edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo and safety Kevin Winston Jr. show the kinds of flashes on tape that suggest each could ultimately prove among the very best at their respective positions from this class. And that is the theme of this Titans draft haul. It is heavy on potential but thin on sure things."
