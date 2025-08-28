Former Titans CB Arrested in Georgia
Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Buster Skrine was arrested in Roswell, Ga., Wednesday on 18 charges related to what police describe as "an extensive financial fraud scheme," Joyce Lupiani and Denise Dillon of Fox 5 Atlanta report.
Roswell police began investigating Skrine after a woman reported being financially exploited and determined he was targeting women on dating apps, telling false stories about financial troubles and promising to repay them from his NFL annuity. Detectives say he used the money for AirBNBs, gift cards, travel and more.
Police have identified three victims in New York, North Carolina and Wisconsin with losses totaling roughly $300,000, though there may be other victims across the U.S.
Skrine was arrested at his Rosswell home on Wednesday and is facing charges such as deposit account fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud and criminal attempt to commit theft.
This is not the first time Skrine has run into legal trouble. In August of 2023, Durham Region Police arrested him at Toronto Pearson International Airport in relation to a separate $100,000 fraud case. He was granted bail in April of 2024 with GPS monitoring, but authorities say he shed his device and fled to the U.S. He failed to attended his court date on May 6, 2024.
Roswell police are reportedly coordinating with Canadian authorities to "ensure Skrine faces charges in both countries." Police are encouraging anyone who believes they may be a victim to come forward.
A Marietta, Ga., native, Skrine only spent a few weeks with Tennessee late in the 2021 season. He appeared in six regular season games for the Titans, recording 17 total tackles, three pass breakups and an interception while allowing a passer rating of 86.9 when targeted. He recorded a single tackle in the Titans' Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but retired the following offseason despite originally re-signing with Tennessee.
Throughout his 11-year career, Skrine played for the Cleveland Browns (2011-14), New York Jets (2015-18), Chicago Bears (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2021) and of course the Titans (2021). He finished his career with 590 total tackles (16 for loss), 88 pass breakups, 10 interceptions, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
The Browns selected Skrine in the fifth round, No. 137 overall, of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Chattanooga.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!