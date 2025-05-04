Former Titans Star Takes Shot At Shedeur Sanders
With the 2025 NFL Draft in the past, the Tennessee Titans have a pretty clear look at what their roster will look like in the 2025 season. Most notably, they know who their new quarterback is going to be after taking Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
Several current and former players have been weighing in on the selection of Ward. Most recently, former Titans tight end Delanie Walker joined a pair of his former Tennessee teammates, Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, on Bussin' With The Boys, where Walker told them why he liked the selection of Ward.
"The reason why I like that dude is [he's] humble," Walker said. "Oh, [he had] zero stars? Everyone had to say zero g*ddamn stars. I heard that a hundred times. Who cares? The dude [has] been through so much and to overcome everything that he's been through to be where he's at today."
Walker added that he liked that Ward showed up in a suit with no chains or jewelry on.
"I love that he didn't come with chains on, jewelry on," Walker said. "He came with a nice suit. That's the type of quarterback I want. I don't want to look at my quarterback, and he] looks like he's supposed to be in a rap video. I want the quarterback that looks like he's the g*ddamn quarterback."
Walker seemed to be taking a shot at former Colorado and now Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who notably showed up to the draft in a ton of chains with a huge entourage.
Ward and the Titans will find out who the rookie will make his debut against in less than two weeks when the NFL schedule is released on May 14.
