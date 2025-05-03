Titans' Underrated UDFA Pickup Could Turn Heads
While the Tennessee Titans put together a productive draft through seven rounds in Green Bay, WI, addressing big needs and capitalizing on nice value down the board, the front office still managed to do some noticeable work after their three days of action with their undrafted free agent additions.
Following every NFL draft, a bundle of prospects inevitably fall out of the seven rounds and quickly get acquired via free agency, and this year was no different for Tennessee. In all, the Titans have reportedly landed 16 UDFAs, yet in the eyes of many, there's one in the mix that's managed to stand out above the rest.
As noted by The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner when outlining each team's best undrafted free agent addition, the Titans came up big with one of their first reported signings of the bunch: Miami wide receiver and former Cam Ward teammate, Xavier Restrepo.
"Restrepo was one of Cam Ward’s favorite targets at Miami last season," Baumgardner wrote. "He was super-productive for the Hurricanes, putting up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and nearly 3,000 career yards. He’s slow (4.85 40), but his toughness, competitive drive and route nuance might be enough to surprise folks. Ward will be happy to see him, at least. The Titans also brought in Boston College DT Cam Horsley, an interior thumper who was very good at the Shrine Bowl."
It's hard to dislike the acquisition of Restrepo as a Titans fan. His signing comes at a low risk without any draft capital attached, and more importantly, he already has some major chemistry with Ward.
For Restrepo, it remains to be seen whether he can carve out a role in the offense as early as year one. Tennessee's wide receiver room does remain a bit shallow, so there's an opportunity to pounce on. But, with other notable names looking for targets like Treylon Burks, new veteran additions Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson, and a pair of rookie selections in Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, the Miami product could have an uphill climb to make that come to fruition.
Regardless, as a long-term investment and a free agent dart throw, the Titans brass made a quality decision with this one.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!