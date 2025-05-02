Titans Will Reveal New Uniforms In 2025
The Tennessee Titans' current look is one of the more heavily criticized in the NFL. They ditched their old uniforms back in 2018, ditching the white helmet for the current navy look that few have been receptive to.
The Titans would begin using the Houston Oilers uniforms a few times per season again over the last handful of years, but their primary uniforms feel very UFL in tone and look. Unfortunately, it was revealed that Tennessee will no longer be using the Oilers throwbacks, which is why Warren Moon gifted his retired No. 1 jersey to No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Speaking on Up & Adams, Moon revealed that the Titans will have new uniforms in 2025.
"The Tennessee Titans have new uniforms coming," Moon revealed. "A whole new set. And I've seen glimpses of them, but it's not the Houston Oiler jersey."
Adams asked the Hall of Fame quarterback what the new uniforms looked like, to which Moon gave a very short answer, as to not give too much away.
"Pretty good," Moon said with a laugh.
So while fans have consistently said the Titans' threads rank near the bottom of the league, a new look appears to be on the way.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!