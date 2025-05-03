Titans Named NFL Draft Winner After Cam Ward Selection
The Tennessee Titans are hoping that this most recent draft class will signal the start of turning things around in Nashville.
After finishing 3-14 during the 2024 season, the Titans can only go up from here. After choosing Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, the Titans set the tone for a strong draft class with nine selections.
None of the picks after Ward were as dynamic as him, but the Titans still walked away as one of the draft's big winners, according to The Athletic analyst Austin Mock.
"Ward was technically a “reach” by our consensus board, but the value upside of drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 pick is tremendous," Mock wrote.
"Outside of Ward, the Titans selected premium position players with four of their first six picks, and the two picks that weren’t at premium positions — safety Kevin Winston Jr. and tight end Gunnar Helm — were viewed as “steals” on the consensus board."
The Titans received an "A" in Mock's grades, joining the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers as the aces on the report card. Only the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants were viewed as teams with an "A+" grade.
One pick doesn't make an "A" grade, which means Mock sees value in the picks made beyond Ward. There was a concerted effort for the Titans to get Ward some weapons, choosing Chimere Dike, Gunnar Helm and Elic Ayomanor — all of whom can be dynamic pass-catchers — in the fourth round. The team also added running back Kalel Mullings in the sixth round to close out the team's rookie class.
The Titans' first-year players will all have a chance to prove themselves during the team's rookie minicamp from May 9-10.
