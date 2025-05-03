Titans Linked to 5-Time Pro Bowl Defender to Fix Major Issue
The Tennessee Titans had one of the worst linebacking corps in the NFL last season, and it once again appears to be an issue for the team heading into 2025.
The Titans inexplicably failed to select a linebacker in the NFL Draft, and that's after only signing Cody Barton to address the problem in free agency.
To put it plainly, Tennessee absolutely needs to find more help at the position, and Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network has identified a potential solution for the club: C.J. Mosley.
"The Titans could elevate former fourth-rounder Cedric Gray, who played just 48 snaps as a rookie last season. A safer solution would be signing a veteran like Mosley, who can soak up starter snaps next to Barton, but wouldn’t necessarily block Gray should he prove capable of occupying a much larger defensive role," Xie wrote. "The Titans allowed the most receiving touchdowns to running backs last year (seven), a reflection of their coverage weakness at the linebacker level. Mosley has largely been an above-average coverage linebacker when healthy (7.6 yards per target allowed from 2021-23), and he could help address that weakness."
Xie also notes that Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson spent some time on the New York Jets' coaching staff during Wilson's tenure in the Big Apple, so there is some familiarity there.
Injuries limited Wilson to just four games in 2024, and during his time on the field, he logged 17 tackles. However, he is two seasons removed from racking up 152 tackles, and back in 2022, he made a Pro Bowl appearance while earning a Second-Team All-Pro selection.
Overall, Mosley has been to five Pro Bowls throughout his NFL career, which began with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2014.
A tackling machine, the 32-year-old rattled off over 150 stops for three straight years between 2021 and 2023, although he may not be quite the same player at this stage.
Still, it couldn't hurt the Titans to take a chance on the veteran.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!