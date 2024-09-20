Former Titans Star Nearly Signed With Cowboys
Before signing with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, former Tennesee Titans running back Derrick Henry considered joining "America's Team."
When speaking with the media Thursday, Henry admitted that he thought about choosing the Dallas Cowboys since he lives there during the offseason, but the Ravens ultimately showed more interest. Baltimore signed him to a two-year, $16 million deal.
"If Baltimore wasn't interested, then I was thinking maybe Dallas because I live there," Henry said, per the team website. "It'd be a convenient spot. But Baltimore was interested and I'm thankful. ... Dallas is where I live in the offseason, and there are a lot of friends and family that will come to the game. I haven't played there since 2018; I played there two times in college. It's always a great environment."
During his time with Tennessee, Henry did seemingly everything you can ask out of a franchise running back, as he solidified himself as one of the best players in Titans history in the process. Across 119 career regular-season games with the team, he rushed 2,030 times for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns while adding 115 catches for 1,458 yards and three scores.
Strangely enough, the former Heisman Trophy winner has more career passing touchdowns in the NFL than receiving scores. With the Titans, Henry became known for pulling off the occasional jump-pass out of the wildcat formation. Including playoffs, he's gone 8 of 10 passing for 40 yards and five touchdowns, two of which came last season.
However, things have gotten out to a rocky start for Henry and the Ravens this season, Baltimore is currently 0-2 headed into Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys. Through his first two games with the team, the former Titans star has tallied 31 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one catch for 12 yards.
