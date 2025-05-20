Former Titans QB Takes Dig At Team
The Tennessee Titans had a season to forget in 2024, which is ow they ended up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans went through Will Levis and Mason Rudolph and won just three games, which led to Cam Ward becoming the team's new hopeful franchise quarterback.
Rudolph ended up going back to the team that drafted him, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on a two-year deal following his quick one-year stint with the Titans that saw him throw nine touchdowns and nine interceptions, finishing with a 1-4 record as a starter. Rudolph joined "Kaboly and Mack" to discuss his return to Pittsburgh and seemingly took a small shot at the Titans in doing so.
"I think it was just good for perspective," Rudolph said. "I think it makes me appreciate Pittsburgh and the way that we do things here, and the way that the front office operates, and the ownership. Just top down. Getting an outside perspective makes you appreciate what we have in Pittsburgh here so much more,"
Rudolph would be the Steelers starter as it currently stands. That said, the Steelers are largely expected to sign four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to be their starter for the 2025 season. The Steelers also drafted Will Howard out of Ohio State in the sixth round and signed former Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson. Should Rodgers not sign with Pittsburgh for whatever reason, though, Rudolph would get the chance to start the year as Pittsburgh's No. 1 quarterback, presumably.
Pittsburgh leaned on Rudolph back in 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury in Week 2 that ended his season. In his career, Rudolph is 9-8-1 as a starter with 28 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.7.
