Titans Pass Rusher Named Most Underrated Player
The Tennessee Titans have a number of players catching attention right now, especially No. 1 overall pick and potential new franchise quarterback Cam Ward.
However, there are also players who are flying under the radar despite being high-level contributors.
Pro Football Focus writer Jonathon Macri identified the most underrated player on all 32 teams, and for the Titans, that person was pass rusher Arden Key.
"Key has bounced around the league a bit in his NFL career, playing for his fourth team in seven years now as a member of the Titans for the past two seasons. He has gone from being more of a role player on previous teams to that of a workhorse edge for Tennessee, playing more than 700 defensive snaps and landing six and 6.5 sacks, respectively, in each season with the team," Macri wrote.
"Over the past four seasons, Key has earned a 77.2 PFF pass-rush grade, which ranks 38th among 169 qualifying edge defenders since 2021."
Key, who turned 29 this month, is entering his third season with the Titans, which also happens to be the final year of his contract.
Key started out his career as a third-round pick out of LSU despite being named First-team All-SEC in his final two years in Baton Rouge. He played with the Oakland Raiders to start his career and was part of the first team that moved to Las Vegas in 2020.
From there, he became a journeyman, playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 before landing with the Titans in 2023.
Key now has a chance to land one more big contract in his career, and that could come if he has a strong 2025 campaign with the Titans.
