Titans Rookie Hopes to Change Culture
The Tennessee Titans are trying to build a winning culture in the organization, which was evidenced by the team hiring three-time Super Bowl champion Mike Borgonzi as general manager.
Borgonzi has spent the past 16 years building the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty as the assistant to Brett Veach, and now he has the opportunity to run his own ship with the Titans.
Borgonzi had nine picks to utilize in his first draft with the team, and one of those selections was used on Texas tight end Gunnar Helm, who hopes to fulfill the general manager's mission of building a winning football squad.
"I kind of worked myself into a locker room guy, a culture guy," Helm said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I like to pride myself in doing things the right way around the facility and off the field. … (Texas assistant) Mike Bimonte used to tell me every day to trust the process, and while it got hard at some points, some guys don't develop overnight and that always kind of lingered in the back of my mind – I had developed through high school, too. I didn't even touch the varsity field until I was a junior, and that's when I made the switch to tight end. So, it is not going to happen right away for everybody, it could be middle school, high school, college or the National Football League."
Helm is talking exactly how a veteran would talk, and that's music to the Titans' ears. He knows he isn't a veteran, but he is willing to learn from anyone that's willing to teach.
Those are the intangibles that won't come up in a box score but will lead to wins on Sundays in the fall.
