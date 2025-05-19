Titans Rookie Ready to Make Impact
The Tennessee Titans are eager to ingratiate wide receiver Elic Ayomanor into the offense.
Ayomanor was taken in the fourth round of the draft last month out of Stanford, but his roots come from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, where he grew up playing hockey.
"I have some physical traits, a bigger body, so that helps you there," Ayomanor said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "At the end of the day it is a mentality, and you have to have that dog in you, that fight in you, to try and win those battles. That is what I try to bring to the table."
"I grew up playing hockey, so there is definitely a gritty sense to that."
Ayomanor hasn't had an easy road to get noticed on his way to the NFL, but now that he is in the best league in the world, he can begin to feel comfortable with his surroundings.
Now that he is playing with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, he hopes to be able to crack the starting lineup and become one of his top targets.
"It's been great," Ayomanor said after rookie minicamp via Wyatt. "He gets the ball out really fast, which is great. It is something I have to get used to for sure. You have to be ready. You know that he is going to be on time every time. … If you're late, you're late, because he is not going to be late."
If Ayomanor can develop chemistry with Ward quickly this offseason, the two of them can get off to strong starts in their careers as they look to turn things around for a Titans squad that won just three games last season.
