Former Titans RB Signs Historic Contract Extension
Former Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry is locking in his future with the Baltimore Ravens.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are signing Henry to a two-year contract extension that averages at $15 million per year and $25 million guaranteed. This gives Henry the largest deal for a running back over 30 years old in NFL history.
"Sources: The Baltimore and Derrick Henry have agreed to a 2-year contract extension that averages $15M per year - the most ever for a RB over 30 years old," Rapoport wrote on X. "The deal negotiated by Todd France includes $25M fully guaranteed."
In his first year with the Ravens, Henry started all 17 games while finishing with 325 carries for 1,921 yards and a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns.
Henry told Dianna Russini of The Athletic at NFL Honors that he wants to "retire a Raven," which led to some mixed reactions from many Titans fans on social media. Baltimore had signed Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal last offseason after he had spent the first eight years of his career in Nashville.
During his time with the Titans, Henry played in 119 career regular-season games while rushing 2,030 times for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns along with 115 catches for 1,458 yards and three scores. He also appeared in seven career playoff games for Tennessee, including the 2019 AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Henry not expected to slow down for the foreseeable future, the Ravens' Super Bowl window remains wide open with quarterback Lamar Jackson still in his prime after finishing as the MVP runner-up in 2024.
The Titans and Ravens will both find out their 2025 slate when the NFL schedule releases Wednesday.
