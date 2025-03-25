Former Titans WR May Regret Free Agency Decision
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had an incredible year with the Tennessee Titans for his fifth NFL season.
In 2024, Westbrook-Ikhine was one of the top touchdown scorers in the league, finding the end zone on nine separate occasions.
However, Westbrook-Ikhine chose to move on from the Titans by signing a two-year, $6 million deal with the Miami Dolphins during the legal tampering period.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes he jumped the gun and could have gotten more money if he waited a little longer to sign.
"Free agency is an opportunity for a player to maximize his personal financial worth. When an individual is coming off a career-year, it's a perfect time to to strike.In the case of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, he seemingly failed to do so," Sobleski writes.
"Westbrook-Ikhine is one of the league's best pure vertical threats. Last season, he caught 32 passes for 497 yards and nine touchdowns. Obviously, those numbers don't peg the 28-year-old as a future WR1. But he has a distinct role in an offense, to which he agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins to join their vertical passing attack. Yet Westbrook-Ikhine only signed a two-year, $6 million deal. For context, his deal ranks 11th among free-agent wide receivers this offseason in total contractual worth. A core special teamer in Ashton Dulin re-signed for more with the Indianapolis Colts."
It's hard to imagine that the Titans wouldn't have wanted Westbrook-Ikhine back in the fold, especially after he received glowing reviews from head coach Brian Callahan and others within the organization.
However, Westbrook-Ikhine made his decision, and he is probably happy with the opportunity to play in a new city for a team that's eager to get back to the playoffs after missing out last season.
