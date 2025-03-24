Titans Bashed for Bold Offseason Decision
While the Tennessee Titans didn't get totally reckless in their spending kicking off this offseason and free agency period, they still brought in a big acquisition amid their signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82 million deal.
It effectively fills a major need on the Titans' offensive line after a rough year in the trenches, ensuring a fit at left tackle for at least the foreseeable future, and hopefully providing an extra layer of protection for whoever starts at quarterback for the 2025 campaign ahead.
However, some around the league haven't loved the addition of Moore onto the Titans' offensive line, noting the high price tag put on his services paired with his subpar play since being stationed in Pittsburgh.
Among those critics of the Titans' signing is Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron, calling Tennessee's deal for Moore the worst of their free agency class.
"While he’s coming off the best season of his career, the former Steeler still hasn’t been one of the 40 highest-graded tackles at any point in his first four years," Cameron wrote. "He is now one of the 10 highest-paid tackles in football. Subpar run blocking — peaking at a 60.9 PFF grade — and inconsistent pass blocking (42.1 grade in 2023) aren't in the profile of an impact left tackle."
It's a major bill for the Titans to cover in order to bring in Moore, even if it does patch a major hole from last season. Sure, Tennessee now has a more experienced veteran to line up on the left side of the line, but if the skillset isn't there to meet the price tag, the rationale for the signing could become tougher to justify.
Moore did start for all of Pittsburgh's 17 contests during the 2024 season but was inconsistent in the process. The big question for the new Titans tackle will be if he has the chops to play up to his contract value as a critical force in this rebuilding offense. He's still young at 26 years old, but it remains to be seen just how high his ceiling could reach.
In the meantime, the Titans offensive line does look more optically appealing than it did three months ago, but time will tell if that status can hold up throughout next season.
