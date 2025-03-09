Former Titans Star Warns Team About QBs
Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan thinks the team should pass up on drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft next month.
During a recent appearance on the "Up & Adams Show," Lewan said he feels it comes down to the job security of head coach Brian Callahan, who could certainly find himself on the hot seat if the Titans stumble their way through another dreadful season.
"If I'm Callahan, and I'm trying to think of how the NFL stands for 'Not For Long', I need to preserve my job, because if you start the way you did last year -- I love Callahan. I think he's a fantastic guy -- but it would essentially be, 'Hey, see you at the door. Don't let the door hit you on the way out,'" Lewan said. "So I would have a hard time, as a head coach, drafting a rookie in a draft class that has been criticized for not being very strong by the pros."
Lewan, who played all nine of his NFL seasons with the Titans and made three Pro Bowls, clearly has undeniable love for Tennessee and wants what's best for the franchise. He would go on to say that the Titans would be better off signing a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Sam Darnold in free agency.
"So if I were them, I would definitely look into the free agency market," Lewan said. "Hopefully there's an opportunity for a Sam Donald or an Aaron Rodgers, getting a veteran presence in there to command that offense is such a necessity for them right now, because as bad as they were last year, they only have a couple of holes."
Time will tell which route the Titans choose when it comes to addressing the quarterback position. A decision will have to be made before the 2025 NFL Draft officially begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wis.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!