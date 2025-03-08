Titans Expected to Sign QB in Free Agency
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly seen as a team in line to make a move for a new quarterback in free agency this offseason.
According to ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are "expected" to sign a quarterback in free agency this offseason. He points to the most notable signal-callers available being Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and Daniel Jones.
"The Titans have not declared their intentions on which veteran they prefer, but they are expected to sign one, which could have implications for last year's starting QB," Fowler wrote.
Of course, this all depends on what the Titans choose to do with the No. 1 overall pick. If they keep the pick and draft, say, Miami quarterback Cam Ward, then the need to sign a new starting quarterback is gone.
Fields could be an interesting option given his age and positive performance this past season with the Steelers. He began the season as Pittsburgh's starter with Wilson still working his way back from injury. Fields finished the 2024 campaign with six starts in 10 games while going 106 of 161 passing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one pick along with 62 carries for 289 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground.
Darnold remains an option as well after the Vikings didn't use the franchise tag on him. He finished the year 361 of 545 passing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions but struggled mightily at the end of the season, likely leaving many teams feeling hesitant about his future.
Lost in this mix is Will Levis, who an NFL personnel man told Fowler could be "the odd man out."
"Levis could be the odd man out in that equation," the NFL personnel man told Fowler. "I think they are tired of the backbreaking turnovers."
Time will tell how all of this plays out for the Titans as they look toward the start of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24.
