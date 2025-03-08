Analyst Builds Case For Titans to Sign Sam Darnold
The Tennessee Titans are participating in this year's quarterback carousel in free agency with question marks surrounding Will Levis.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi knows he needs an alternative, and there's a debate as to whether or not the team should go with a rookie like Cam Ward or a veteran like Sam Darnold.
Pro Football Network writer Sterling Xie explains why the Titans are a fit for Darnold.
"The Tennessee Titans could take their favorite quarterback prospect first overall in April’s Draft. But that would require the Titans dipping into a weak quarterback pool and passing up a much more talented prospect like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter," Xie writes.
"With the Titans ranking in the bottom 10 in both PFSN’s defense and offense rankings, it’s clear this roster needs more than just a quarterback. While Tennessee rebuilds, Sam Darnold could be a nice upside swing for Brian Callahan.
"Playing for the Vikings last year, Darnold produced his best season, finishing 12th in our QB+ metric. He still needs help, and the Titans would mainly need to focus on improving the 28th-ranked offensive line in our metrics."
If the Titans were to sign Darnold, they would have to pay up considering he is the top player at his position on the open market. With a weak quarterback class, the need for free agent quarterbacks grows, and Darnold is at the top of the list.
Signing Darnold would also give the Titans a little more direction. They would almost certainly trade the No. 1 overall pick to the highest bidder and then take the best player available wherever they end up selecting.
If the Titans only move back to No. 3, where the New York Giants are, they will likely take either Hunter or Carter depending on who the Cleveland Browns pass on at No. 2.
