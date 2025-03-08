Titans Fill Two Major Holes in Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans need to figure out what to do at quarterback and right tackle at some point this offseason.
While the Titans may address those needs in free agency, there is reason to believe that they will find better options in the NFL Draft next month.
Pro Football Network writer Reese Decker has the Titans taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
"Everyone in personnel attended the NFL’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week, and the growing sense in the wake of the event is that the No. 1 overall pick is for sale," Decker writes. "After failing to lure Matthew Stafford from Los Angeles, even after matching the desired contract and trade compensation, the New York Giants are desperate and in hot pursuit of the draft’s first selection, as reported by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
"However, the Tennessee Titans still own the first overall pick. Their need for a quarterback may not be as desperate, but it remains glaring. Even though the general consensus is that neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders grades as blue-chip prospects, it doesn’t change the fact that supply outweighs demand. Ward has a higher ceiling than most, if not all, of the veteran options on the market, and he’s going to be reasonably cheaper than most."
Ward needs some protection if he's going to quarterback the Titans, and he'll get just that if the Titans take Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery with the No. 35 overall pick in the second round.
"The Titans need to improve their offensive line, especially after investing in a new franchise quarterback at No. 1. With 52 sacks allowed in 2024, the line’s performance highlighted an urgent need, and ensuring Ward’s health will be vital to their success in 2025," Decker writes.
"At 6’6” and 330 pounds, Aireontae Ersery is a massive presence in pass protection. When he establishes leverage, he’s nearly impossible to get around."
If the Titans start their draft finding solutions to their problems, these could be two home run picks.
