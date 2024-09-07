Former Titans QB Next Up After Jordan Love Injury
Barring a sudden roster move ahead of Week 2, the Green Bay Packers will soon be relying on former Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis to handle the offensive reins for multiple weeks.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love suffered an MCL sprain that is not season-ending in Friday's 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. Love had to be helped off the field in the final seconds after taking an awkward hit to his lower body.
"QB Jordan Love, who went down with a lower leg injury late in his team’s loss to the in Brazil, had tests on his knee today that revealed an MCL sprain, source said. No ACL damage," Rapoport tweeted.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Love's timetable to return is in the "3-6 week range."
"There's some early optimism he could return sooner than later, pending a second opinion," Pelissero tweeted.
Willis, who the Packers traded for from Tennessee after the preseason, took the final two snaps of the game but failed to get off a Hail Mary attempt toward the end zone on the last play of the fourth quarter.
Things will certainly get interesting for Willis in the coming weeks, as he'll likely be Green Bay's starter when he makes the return to Nashville in Week 3 to face off against the Titans. But first, he'll have to lead the offense in a Week 2 meeting with the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 15.
A third-round pick by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft, Willis has played in 12 career games (three starts) while going 35 of 66 passing for 350 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also added 32 carries for 144 rushing yards and one touchdown.
The Titans and Packers will kick off from Nissan Stadium in Week 3 at 1 p.m. ET.
