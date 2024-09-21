Packers Make Interesting Roster Move Before Titans Game
Could the Green Bay Packers be tipping their hand about their potential quarterback plans for their Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans?
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers have elevated quarterback Sean Clifford from the practice squad. Jordan Love is listed as questionable with a knee injury, and former Titans quarterback Malik Willis would get the start if Love is unable to go.
"The Packers elevated QB Sean Clifford from the practice squad," Pelissero tweeted. "The team hasn’t ruled out Jordan Love, who is still listed as questionable with his MCL sprain. If he can’t go, Clifford would back up Malik Willis again Sunday at Tennessee.
According to NFL rules, Clifford won't technically be designated as Green Bay's emergency quarterback since he was elevated from the practice squad, which could signal the possibility that Love will be ruled out ahead of kickoff. The Packers have called Love "limited" throughout the week.
The NFL rules state that "the Emergency Third Quarterback must be on the club's 53-player roster; the player cannot be an elevated Practice Squad player. The club's starting quarterback (QB1) and its backup quarterback (QB2) must also be on the club's 53-player roster."
Clifford, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games as a rookie last season and completed his only pass attempt for 37 yards.
During his five-year collegiate career at Penn State, Clifford went 833 of 1,356 passing for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns and 31 interceptions to go along with 388 carries for 1,073 rushing yards and 15 more scores.
Due to the way the Packers have handled Love's injury status throughout the week, the Titans will have to prepare for both him and Willis.
