Packers QB May Play Against Titans
The Tennessee Titans still don't know which quarterback they will face when the Green Bay Packers come to town for their Week 3 matchup.
After Week 1, Jordan Love suffered a gruesome knee injury, which was expected to keep him out for a few weeks. However, Love has been practicing this week and is listed as questionable in the Packers' official injury report going into the weekend.
If Love cannot go for the Packers, it will be former Titans quarterback Malik Willis making his second start for Green Bay.
Willis, 25, was traded by the Titans to the Packers last month for a future seventh-round draft pick. He played with the Titans for two years after being taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Liberty.
In his first start with the Packers, Willis completed 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards and threw his first career touchdown.
With Willis potentially making the start against his former team, media members asked him about if there is any kind of "revenge" with the game, but the third-year pro has no animosity towards his former team.
“I could care less, bro. I think I got paid the whole time I was there,"Willis said via The Athletic insider Matt Schneidman. "I’m more than blessed for the opportunity they’ve given me. They brought me into this league, whether those guys are there or not. That organization, they took a shot on me. Miss Amy, they (did) great job by me, for all I’m concerned.”
Love is joined on the injury report by rookie offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, who is out with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Carrington Valentine is doubtful with an ankle injury.
For the Titans, Tyjae Spears is questionable with an ankle injury.
