History Not on Titans Side Against Cardinals
Shockingly, the Tennessee Titans have only played the Arizona Cardinals 12 times. October 5 marks their 13th matchup as the Cardinals have dominated the all-time series, leading 8-4. As part of their eight wins, they have won three straight against the Titans. Week 5 will see these teams face off for the first time since the 2021 season.
September 12, 2021 marks the last time the Cardinals played the Titans. In total, Arizona's three-game winning streak against Tennessee goes back to December 15, 2013. From 1970-79, the Cardinals opened the season series with three straight wins. Their current three-game winning streak ties the longest all-time in the series, with a win in Week 5 setting the record.
Tennessee has been able to beat the Cardinals on four occasions, but they haven't done so since November 29, 2009. Their four wins came in a six game span from October 27, 1985 to that aforementioned game in '09. Tennessee won two straight in '85 and 1988, their longest winning streak in series history.
Throughout the 12 games, the Titans have scored 58 fewer points than the Cardinals. As part of the Cardinals' three-game winning streak, they've been outscored 87-54. Arizona's 12-7 win in 2017 was a defensive showdown, but the other two games were the opposite. Back in '13, Tennessee fell in overtime, 37-34. They also gave up 30+ points in '21 as they were defeated, 38-13.
Arizona enters Week 5 sitting at 2-2. They haven't scored more than 27 points in a game this season. In fact, that Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers was the only time they've scored more than 20. In Week 1, they took down the New Orleans Saints, 20-13. Since then, they've lost their last two games to the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks by just four points combined.
The Cardinals offense will be all over Tennessee, a team that hasn't allowed fewer than 20 points in a game. They've allowed as many as 41, with that coming in their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Knowing the Titans were shutout in Week 4, all of the numbers are in favor of Arizona.
Ultimately, the game still needs to be played. There's the saying "any given Sunday", and that rings true for a reason. It's impossible to count the Titans out just yet, though it's more than justifiable to say they have the deck stacked against them.
