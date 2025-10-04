0-4 Start Hasn't Killed Titans' Brian Callahan
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is 0-4 to start the season and 3-18 through his first 21 games at the helm.
It's a poor track record, but he continues to do what he can in hopes of turning things around. Callahan recently explained his motivation for getting things to go right for the Titans.
"What keeps me there is the guys in the locker room and the coaches and the coaching staff," Callahan said.
"My job is to try to lead and leading is hard. It's hard right now but that's my job. My job is to try to continue to fight and continue to help wherever I can help and to continue to keep pushing our guys to keep getting better. That's the only thing you can do when you're in a spot like this is just keep coming out, keep swinging. None of it's been good enough. We all know that. That's something that you just got to keep fighting through and you have to find a way to break through at some point."
Callahan is leading this team to where he thinks it needs to go, but sometimes things need to get worse before they get better. The team's 26-0 loss in Week 4 was the first time the Titans have been shut out in a game since 2019, which prompted the Tennessee coaching staff, led by Mike Vrabel, to make a quarterback change.
A different signal caller isn't what the Titans need. They have a No. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward that cannot stay upright because of the offensive line's struggles, an injury report featuring some of the team's key building blocks for the future and inconsistency when it comes to the play caller.
The plethora of problems should all lead back to Callahan, who doesn't have much time to get this ship back on track. The longer Tennessee's losing streak goes on, the less likely Callahan will be around to see Ward and the Titans see their rebuild through, so he needs to find a way to reverse their fortunes.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!