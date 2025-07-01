Insider Concerned About Titans Defender
The Tennessee Titans saw a breakout rookie year from second-round defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, giving him a huge bar to work with for the upcoming season.
Sweat was exceptional in his rookie year in Nashville, but he has a lot of work to ensure that he is better in his second season.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt expressed concern about Sweat's weight after the completion of OTAs and minicamp.
"Jeffery looked great when he reported for minicamp, and Sweat looked just OK to me this offseason. I didn't notice a big difference in his weight when he reported back for the start of the offseason, but I think he has lost some weight since. He now has about 3-4 weeks to get himself in peak condition to be ready for camp," Wyatt wrote.
Sweat, who turns 24 next month, is the Titans' largest player at 366 pounds, which makes him one of the heaviest people in the NFL.
As a nose tackle, there's nothing wrong with being the biggest guy on the field, but with Jeffery Simmons losing 20 pounds over the offseason, Sweat may have stuck out like a sore thumb.
There's no reason to believe Sweat is out of shape or that he cannot lose a little bit of weight himself, but the Titans need him to shine as he has emerged into one of the biggest roles on the defense.
Simmons and Sweat can be the best defensive tackle duo in the NFL, but Tennessee needs its second-year pro to pick up his part of the slack, otherwise the team could regress in one of its strongest areas.
Sweat is aiming to get ready for the team's training camp, which begins when players report on July 22.
