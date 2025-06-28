Titans’ Rookie Star Can Seriously Upgrade Offense
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard shined in his first season in Nashville.
However, there's reason to believe Pollard can be even better in his second trip around the sun with the Titans with an upgrade at quarterback in Cam Ward.
A to Z Sports reporter Easton Freeze looks into how Pollard will be better in the backfield with Ward.
"His volume made for nice counting stats, but the efficiency tells a different story. At 4.2YPC in 2024, it was Pollard’s second-worst mark in six NFL seasons," Freeze wrote.
"That’s not surprising, given how much they leaned on him. That’s was especially the case down the stretch, when it became a wonder he was even playing on Sunday at all. Speaking with those familiar with his health situation behind the scenes, there were weeks in December that team doctors were frankly shocked he could run at all. His effort and grit last year was respected by everybody in that building more than the average fan will ever know."
The Titans relied heavily on Pollard given the limitations placed on their quarterbacks Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. Tyjae Spears also missed five games with injuries, and that forced Pollard into a little more mileage than expected.
Pollard was good, but he could have been more efficient. The hope is that he can be the type of efficient runner that he was with the Dallas Cowboys, but he might not be able to take on the same amount of volume.
With Ward at quarterback, the Titans could use him more than Levis or Rudolph, which also means less burden on Pollard. Spears' health could improve, and that could also lead to better carries from Pollard in the future.
Pollard and the Titans report to training camp on July 22.
